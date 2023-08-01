Cisco Unveils Automated Ransomware Recovery Tool

Cisco has announced a major upgrade to its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, adding ransomware recovery abilities.

Ransomware is a growing threat, costing governments, organizations, and companies in money, effort, downtime, and lost data. Cisco is promising a solution, one that “brings near real-time recovery for business operations.”

The new feature works by reducing the time it takes to create a snapshot of working operations right as a ransomware attack begins to near zero, giving organizations a safe point to restore to.

“The exponential growth of ransomware and cyber extortion has made a platform approach crucial to effectively counter adversaries. Our objective is to build a resilient and open cybersecurity platform that can withstand ransomware assaults and recover with minimal impact, ensuring uninterrupted business operations,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. “As a global infrastructure provider that built the network, Cisco is redefining what a security product should deliver. Our innovations with automated ransomware recovery are a significant step towards achieving truly unified detection and response data, turning security insights into action.”

“Cisco is quickly disrupting the security landscape across their entire portfolio and their XDR solution could become the de facto reference architecture organizations turn to,” said Chris Konrad, Area Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology. “Not only does it provide broad visibility by integrating data across endpoints, network, cloud, and other sources – this extensive attack surface insight allows for superior threat detection using advanced analytics. Organizations should strongly consider the implementation of Cisco XDR to bolster their security posture and safeguard assets effectively. Cisco undoubtedly is contributing to the overall resilience of any organization.”

Interested parties can learn more here.