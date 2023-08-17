Cisco CEO: ‘We’re Getting Some Early Wins’ in AI

Cisco may not be an AI company, but that isn’t stopping CEO Chuck Robbins from crediting AI for some “early wins” for the company.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Robbins says the company has scored some “early wins with some of this next generation ethernet,” saying the company’s networking equipment connects the “brains” that power popular AI systems.

Yahoo’s Brian Sozzi asked Robbins: “When does Cisco start cleaning up on AI?”

“Well, it’s important to understand the actual technology,” replied Robbins. “And these GPUs, which you’re the brains in these AI networks, they have to be connected. And what we– there’s a technology that has existed for a while that is currently connecting those. And we build obviously ethernet infrastructure which is what the cloud providers want to move to. And so we’re getting some early wins with some of this next-generation ethernet. And– but we think that FY 24, which we’re just starting, we’ll see some benefit, but we think the real move to this new technology for connecting these GPUs will be in fiscal ’25.”

Robbins’ revelation is an important one for businesses that may be watching the AI revolution seemingly pass them by. While there may be a relatively small number of companies that have the money and expertise to build large-scale generative AI models, there are countless companies and industries that provide the background services, equipment, and support necessary for AI companies to function.

In the case of Cisco and the AI revolution, the company is living up to its tagline as “the bridge to possible.