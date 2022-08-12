Cisco Breached by Ransomware Gang, 2.75GB Reportedly Stolen

Cisco was hacked by a ransomware gang in May, with the criminals reportedly stealing 2.75GB of data and trying to extort the company.

According to BleepingComputer, Cisco confirmed the Yanluowang gang compromised the company’s network but said the bad actors only made off with non-sensitive data. The data was from an employee’s Box folder.

“Cisco experienced a security incident on our corporate network in late May 2022, and we immediately took action to contain and eradicate the bad actors,” a Cisco spokesperson told BleepingComputer.

The company said the breach did not impact its business.

“Cisco did not identify any impact to our business as a result of this incident, including Cisco products or services, sensitive customer data or sensitive employee information, intellectual property, or supply chain operations,” the spokesperson continued.

“On August 10 the bad actors published a list of files from this security incident to the dark web. We have also implemented additional measures to safeguard our systems and are sharing technical details to help protect the wider security community.”

The company also found no evidence of encrypted files that could be used in a traditional ransomware scheme, although it appears that was likely a prime goal.

“While we did not observe ransomware deployment in this attack, the TTPs used were consistent with ‘pre-ransomware activity,’ activity commonly observed leading up to the deployment of ransomware in victim environments,” the company wrote in a blog post.