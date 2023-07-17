Cisco Bets Big On Identity-Based Security With Plans to Acquire Oort

Cisco has announced its intention to acquire Oort, a pioneer of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) tech.

Like many companies, Cisco is working to improve security in a changing landscape, one where remote access, SaaS, cloud services, and Bring Your Own Device have become the norm. In such an environment, traditional methods offer limited protection.

Cisco is betting that identity-based security is the answer:

Identity transcends traditional technology boundaries, giving you the ability to establish policies at an individual level for humans, machines, and services of what they can access and then continuously monitor behaviors to codify what’s “normal” or “abnormal” in near real time. This is incredibly powerful, especially given that 60% of security breaches involve the abuse of valid identity credentials, largely driven by the rise of remote access, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, and ubiquitous cloud and SaaS adoption that has changed the world forever.

As part of its shift to identity-based security, Cisco has announced its intentions to purchase Oort, one of the pioneers in the space.

With Oort’s API-driven, cloud-native, and agentless platform, they eliminate identity visibility gaps across disparate data sources, show misconfigurations, check for security vulnerabilities, and offer predictive identity analytics to proactively stop attacks. It also cuts down on remediation time by giving enterprises a clear understanding of the blast radius of an identity-related incident. For example, if an attacker stole an employee’s credentials, giving them access to twenty different systems, Oort can identify the four systems that were actually compromised and require further remediation. Leveraging Oort’s identity-centric technology, we will enhance Cisco’s Security Cloud’s user context telemetry and incorporate their capabilities across our portfolio, including our Duo Identity Access Management (IAM) technology and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) portfolios. In addition to strengthening Cisco’s native telemetry, Oort’s integrations with other third-party vendors – including Google, Microsoft, Okta, and Auth0 – supports our commitment to increase interoperability and deliver consistent outcomes regardless of vendor or technology.

Cisco did not disclose the terms of the deal, but expects it to close in the first quarter of FY24.