Cisco Announces Deal to Acquire Accedian and SamKnows

Cisco has announced a deal to acquire Accedian and SamKnows in a move to help customers gain more insight into their networks.

Cisco’s Jonathan Davidson says the company already provides insight into more than 400 million endpoints and has the largest dataset in the industry. Acquiring Accedian will build on that capability.

Last week, we announced our intent to acquire Accedian, an industry leader in network performance monitoring. Focused on the needs of CSPs, Accedian advances Cisco’s automated assurance solution with microsecond-level sensors and the powerful Skylight Analytics platform. Now, our customers can see—at a microscopic level—across their IT and network infrastructure to deeply understand every user’s experience at every moment. Real-time applications like video conferencing and industrial IoT require low-latency connectivity where precise data is needed to detect network degradation. Accedian provides unprecedented granularity to bolster Cisco’s capability in addressing highly sensitive services that will proliferate in the 5G era. It also gives us a unique opportunity to further enrich Cisco ThousandEyes with Accedian’s deep service provider domain data. Accedian will become part of the Data Center and Provider Connectivity business led by Kevin Wollenweber, and the dataset will be leveraged by our ThousandEyes end-to-end assurance portfolio.

Similarly, acquiring SamKnows will help Cisco offer better last mile insights.

Cisco’s intent to acquire SamKnows, a privately held broadband network monitoring company headquartered in London, England, will expand ThousandEyes’ industry-leading view of global internet health. Today, ThousandEyes has hundreds of thousands of vantage points across the Internet, in enterprise environments, and on user devices. With the addition of SamKnows’ millions of vantage points into the last mile, customers now have a single source of truth for how the Internet is performing across their entire infrastructure, including home and mobile device networks. Whether for hybrid work or consumer application delivery, optimizing and improving internet performance for everyone is just a click away. The SamKnows team will join the Network Assurance business led by Mohit Lad of ThousandEyes.

Cisco did not reveal the terms of either deal.