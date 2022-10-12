Cisco and Microsoft Partner to Bring Teams to Cisco Hardware

Cisco and Microsoft have entered an unlikely partnership, paving the way for Microsoft Teams to run as the default on Cisco hardware.

Cisco and Microsoft both make video conferencing software, WebEx and Teams respectively. Given the two companies compete in the same space, a partnership is somewhat surprising, although it’s likely more an acknowledgment of Teams’ dominant position in the market.

The partnership will see Microsoft Teams run natively on select Certified for Microsoft Teams devices in the Cisco Room and Desk lineup and can even be set as the default option.

“Interoperability has always been at the forefront of our hybrid work strategy, understanding that customers want collaboration to happen on their terms — regardless of device or meeting platform,” said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. “Our partnership with Microsoft brings together two collaboration leaders to completely reimagine the hybrid work experience.”

“Our vision to make Teams the best collaboration experience for physical spaces is brought to life by our incredible ecosystem of hardware partners,” said Jeff Teper, president, collaborative apps and platforms at Microsoft. “By welcoming Cisco as our newest partner building devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, we are excited to bring leading collaboration hardware and software to market together for our joint customers.”

Few programs or platforms have seen such a meteoric rise as Teams. Prior to the pandemic, Slack, Zoom, and WebEx were major contenders in the corporate messaging and videoconferencing markets. Thanks in no small part to its being bundled as part of Microsoft 365, Teams quickly surpassed Slack and has carved out a major presence in the video conferencing market.

The deal with Cisco is sure to help further Microsoft’s reach even more.