Cisco and GDIT Partner to Deliver Cisco Private 5G to Government Entities

Cisco and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) are expanding their partnership in an effort to help government entities adopt Cisco Private 5G.

Consumer cell phones may get the lion’s share of the attention when talking about 5G, but the technology has far wider applications, especially in the business and enterprise markets. Private 5G networks are an appealing option, providing the speed and privacy that are not always possible with traditional internet service. Cisco and GDIT are working to capitalize on that with Cisco’s Private 5G.

Cisco’s Private 5G leverages the company’s mobile core technology and IoT portfolio and can easily integrate with an agency’s existing environment, including their WiFi and security options. The two companies aim to help government agencies accelerate their digital transformation, as well as better utilize AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies.

“Adding to our portfolio of 5G capabilities, Cisco’s Private 5G offering provides GDIT with the flexibility, security, and resiliency that is required for the government sector,” said Robert C. Smallwood, Vice President of Digital Modernization and Enterprise IT Services, GDIT. “This collaboration will create a force multiplier effect that addresses our agency customers’ edge computing and IoT requirements.”

“This unique partnership combines the power of Cisco Private 5G with GDIT’s mission knowledge of customer 5G use-cases to provide a truly comprehensive solution that meets a diverse set of agency requirements,” said Carl DeGroote, Vice President of Federal Sales, Cisco. “We’re excited to continue our relationship with GDIT and work together to extend Cisco’s Private 5G solution to the public sector.”