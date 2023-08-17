CISA Says Citrix ShareFile Flaw Is Being Actively Exploited

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says a Citrix ShareFile flaw is being actively exploited, adding it to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

According to The Hacker News, the bug could allow an attacker to gain access to vulnerable instances remotely. The bug was labeled CVE-2023-24489 and given a severity score of 9.8.

While Citrix addressed the issue in an update in June, The Hacker News says the first evidence of active exploitation started showing up the following month, in July. This would seem to indicate that customers had not yet installed the necessary patch.

With CISA now including the vulnerability in its KEV catalog, any organizations that have still not installed the patch should do so immediately.