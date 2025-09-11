Advertise with Us
Chinese Researchers Unveil DNA Cassette Tape with 36PB Storage

Chinese researchers have developed a "DNA cassette tape" that stores 36 petabytes of data—enough for every song ever recorded—by embedding synthetic DNA in plastic with protective crystal armor. This retro-inspired biotech innovation offers ultra-dense, long-lasting storage for music, videos, and more. It promises sustainable archiving, though costs and speeds remain challenges.
Written by Dave Ritchie
Thursday, September 11, 2025

In a breakthrough that merges retro aesthetics with cutting-edge biotechnology, researchers in China have unveiled a “DNA cassette tape” capable of storing an astonishing 36 petabytes of data—enough to hold every song ever recorded, from ancient folk tunes to modern chart-toppers. This innovation, developed by Xingyu Jiang and his team at the Southern University of Science and Technology, reimagines the humble cassette tape by embedding synthetic DNA strands into a plastic medium, transforming it into a hyper-dense digital archive.

The device draws inspiration from 1980s audio cassettes but operates on a molecular level. Synthetic DNA molecules are printed onto the tape, where the sequence of bases—A, T, C, and G—encodes digital information much like binary code. A protective “crystal armor” coating, made from zeolitic imidazolate, shields the DNA from degradation, ensuring longevity far beyond traditional storage methods.

The Science Behind DNA Storage

This isn’t the first foray into DNA-based data storage, but the cassette format introduces practical advantages for accessibility and handling. According to a report in New Scientist, the tape’s design allows for fast addressing and data retrieval, mimicking the rewind and fast-forward mechanics of old magnetic tapes but with exponentially greater capacity. The team achieved this by creating high-density partitions on the DNA-embedded tape, enabling efficient partitioning of massive datasets.

For music archiving, the implications are profound. Imagine preserving the entire global music library—estimated at over 100 million songs—in a format that could fit in your pocket. The technology supports any digital file type, from audio tracks to high-resolution videos, making it versatile for industries reliant on long-term data preservation, such as entertainment and cultural heritage.

Overcoming Traditional Storage Limits

Conventional storage like hard drives and magnetic tapes face physical and durability constraints, with data often degrading over decades. DNA, by contrast, can theoretically last thousands of years under proper conditions, as highlighted in discussions on Slashdot. The Chinese researchers’ system incorporates dynamic molecular recognition motifs (DMRM) for enhanced stability, drawing from advancements detailed in Science Advances.

Energy efficiency is another boon; unlike power-hungry data centers, DNA storage requires minimal maintenance once encoded. However, challenges remain, including the high cost of DNA synthesis and the need for specialized equipment to read and write data. Current prototypes achieve read speeds that are slower than silicon-based alternatives, though ongoing refinements aim to bridge this gap.

Industry Applications and Future Prospects

For the music industry, this could revolutionize archiving practices. Labels and streaming services, grappling with petabytes of audio files, might adopt DNA cassettes to safeguard catalogs against obsolescence. Broader applications extend to scientific data, where vast genomic datasets could be stored compactly, as explored in related research from Nature Communications on CRISPR-based editing for DNA tapes.

Looking ahead, experts predict scalability could drive down costs, potentially integrating with cloud services for hybrid storage solutions. While still in the lab, this DNA cassette represents a pivotal step toward sustainable, ultra-dense data storage, blending nostalgia with futuristic biotech to redefine how we preserve our digital heritage. As Jiang’s team continues iterations, the technology edges closer to commercial viability, promising a new era for data-intensive sectors.

