China Unveils AI Plan for Global Ethics Body Amid US Deregulation

China’s government unveiled a sweeping artificial intelligence action plan on Saturday, July 26, 2025, positioning the country as a proponent of global collaboration in a field increasingly marked by geopolitical tensions. Released at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, the plan calls for international cooperation on AI development, regulation, and ethical standards, emphasizing that AI should serve the “public good” rather than private interests alone. Chinese Premier Li Qiang, speaking at the event, highlighted the need for a unified global approach to prevent fragmented governance, proposing the creation of an international organization to oversee AI advancements.

This move comes just days after the U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, rolled out its own “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” which focuses on deregulating industry constraints to accelerate domestic innovation and counter foreign competitors, particularly China. According to a report from CNBC, China’s initiative explicitly urges open-source sharing and equitable access to AI technologies, contrasting sharply with Washington’s emphasis on national security and energy boosts for data centers.

Escalating Global Rivalry in AI Governance

Industry insiders view China’s plan as a strategic counterpunch in the intensifying U.S.-China tech rivalry. The document outlines 13 key points, including capacity-building for developing nations and safeguards against AI monopolies, which could appeal to Global South countries wary of Western dominance. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from technology analysts, such as those noting China’s push for a “Global Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization,” underscore sentiment that Beijing is framing AI as a shared resource, not a zero-sum contest.

In contrast, the White House’s plan, detailed in a press release from The White House, includes over 90 policy recommendations aimed at modernizing infrastructure, easing regulations on energy supplies for AI computing, and enhancing cybersecurity. Reuters reported in June 2025 that Trump planned executive orders to power AI growth, focusing on removing “red tape” to outpace China, a theme echoed in CNN’s coverage of the U.S. rollout.

Funding and Infrastructure Ambitions

Delving deeper, China’s action plan builds on earlier domestic efforts, such as the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in September 2024, which prioritized ethical AI for global benefit. Recent developments, including a January 2025 announcement of a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to support AI industries like robotics and advanced materials, signal Beijing’s commitment to self-reliant tech stacks. Bloomberg noted in a July 26, 2025, article that China aims to spearhead an international AI body, potentially headquartered in Shanghai, to coordinate research and standards.

U.S. strategies, as outlined in the Indian Express, seek to overtake China by streamlining approvals for AI-related projects and investing in compute power. X posts from investors highlight China’s goal to boost state-owned computing to 300 exaflops by year’s end, up from 230, fueling debates on whether export controls are effectively curbing Beijing’s progress.

Implications for Industry and Geopolitics

For tech executives, the dueling plans raise questions about cross-border collaborations. China’s emphasis on open-source AI could foster innovations in areas like bioengineering and drones, but it also invites scrutiny over data privacy and intellectual property. Analysts on X express concerns that without alignment, the tech race might lead to bifurcated standards, complicating global supply chains for chips and software.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s approach, per TechCrunch insights, prioritizes growth over guardrails, potentially accelerating U.S. firms like Nvidia amid surging compute demands. Yet, as Reuters sources indicate, this could exacerbate tensions, with China’s premier warning against AI “monopolies” in his Shanghai speech.

Future Trajectories and Expert Perspectives

Looking ahead, experts predict that China’s cooperative stance might attract allies in Europe and Asia, where regulatory frameworks like the EU’s AI Act emphasize ethics. A post on X from a macro analyst described the U.S. plan as focusing on “countering foreign threats,” including talent recruitment and infrastructure hardening, which could limit talent flows from China.

Ultimately, these developments underscore a pivotal moment: while the U.S. bets on deregulation to win the race, China’s call for multilateralism seeks to reshape global norms. Industry leaders must navigate this divide, balancing innovation with geopolitical risks, as both nations pour resources into AI’s transformative potential.