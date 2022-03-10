China Exported 500,000 Electric Vehicles in 2021, Leading the World

China is the leading electric vehicle (EV) exporter, exporting some 500,000 units in 2021 alone.

Western countries have been eying China as the country has taken the lead in manufacturing, 5G, and other industries, and as its GDP continues to grow. There’s now another area where China is leading, namely in the EV export market.

According to Nikkei Asia, China’s exports were bolstered by affordable models that made their way into Europe and Southeast Asia.

Automakers around the world are racing to transition to EVs. It remains to be seen, however, if other countries will catch up and overtake China’s lead.