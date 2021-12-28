China Claims Two Close Calls With Space Station and Starlink Satellites

China has filed a complaint with the UN claiming its space station had two close calls with Starlink satellites.

Starlink is the constellation of satellites SpaceX is launching to provide high-speed internet access. The company’s initial plansinvolve 12,000 satellites, but it hopes to eventually launch as many as 42,000. Needless to say, not everyone is happy with the thought of that many new objects in orbit, with astronomers saying it will significantly impact their view of the sky.

China is now adding to the list of concerned voices, according to The Verge, complaining to the UN that its space station had to take evasive action to avoid collisions with Starlink satellites.

The complaint reads:

China wishes to request the Secretary-General of the United Nations to circulate the above-mentioned information to all States parties to the Outer Space Treaty and bring to their attention that, in accordance with article VI of the Treaty, “States Parties to the Treaty shall bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, whether such activities are carried on by governmental agencies or by non-governmental entities…”

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken, or restrictions put in place, to avoid such incidents in the future.