ChatGPT Gains File Manipulation Ability

ChatGPT has received a significant upgrade, giving users the ability to manipulate files with the AI....
Written by Staff
Thursday, November 2, 2023

    • ChatGPT has received a significant upgrade, giving users the ability to manipulate files with the AI.

    Users have taken to social media platforms to discuss the latest update and their experience with it:

    OpenAI is testing a new version of ChatGPT and gradually rolling it out to Plus users.
    This full-model version of GPT:

    1. Can directly chat about PDFs. You can also chat with data files and other document types.
    2. No longer requires selecting a model. It automatically chooses to start a web browser, run Python code, or use DALL-E to generate images based on the description’s requirements within a conversation.

    @luokai

    The upgrade is a major step forward for the AI platform and could pose a threat to more traditional applications if users turn to ChatGPT to fulfill basic tasks.

