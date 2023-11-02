ChatGPT Gains File Manipulation Ability

ChatGPT has received a significant upgrade, giving users the ability to manipulate files with the AI.

Users have taken to social media platforms to discuss the latest update and their experience with it:

OpenAI is testing a new version of ChatGPT and gradually rolling it out to Plus users.

This full-model version of GPT: Can directly chat about PDFs. You can also chat with data files and other document types. No longer requires selecting a model. It automatically chooses to start a web browser, run Python code, or use DALL-E to generate images based on the description’s requirements within a conversation. @luokai

The upgrade is a major step forward for the AI platform and could pose a threat to more traditional applications if users turn to ChatGPT to fulfill basic tasks.