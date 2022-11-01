Charter Raises Spectrum Home Internet Prices

Charter is raising prices for multiple Spectrum home internet plans, including its base plan.

The company told Ars Technica it is raising prices by $5, a move that is expected to impact some 9.5 million customers.

“The price for Spectrum Internet reflects the cost of delivering the best value in broadband for your family: 300Mbps starting speeds with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” the company said.

The new prices are $79.99 for 300Mbps download speed, $99.99 for 500Mbps, and $119.99 for 1Gbps.

While the company says it is the first price hike since December 2020, it’s not likely to go over well with customers at a time when the economy is putting a strain on people’s wallets.