Charlie Bell, 23-Year Veteran, Leaving AWS

AWS is making changes to its executive roster as Charlie Bell, a long-time company veteran, departs.

Amazon has been in a state of transition following company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos stepping down in July, on the company’s 27th anniversary. Andy Jassy, the former head of AWS, took over as CEO, while Adam Selipsky took over as CEO of AWS, the company’s cloud business.

According to an internal email send by Business Insider, Selipsky informed AWS VPs of Bell’s plans. In the meantime, AWS director Ryan Mackle, AWS support vice president Justin Brindley-Koonce and AWS managed services vice president John Brigden will report to AWS sales chief Matt Garman, who has been acting as the company’s COO.

The email also indicated Peter DeSantis, part of Amazon’s “S-team,” will take over utility computing and Prasad Kalyanaraman will take over Infrastructure and Network Services. DeSantis and Kalyanaraman will both report directly to Selipsky.

The reshuffle is one of the largest in recent years at AWS, and not unexpected when there’s such a major leadership change at the top.