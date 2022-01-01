CES Closing a Day Early Over COVID

CES has announced it is closing a day early, on January 7, as a result of a surge in COVID cases worldwide.

CES is one of the premier technology events, giving tech companies the opportunity to show off their latest and upcoming products. The event is especially important to smaller companies that may otherwise struggle to get the attention companies like Apple, Google, Samsung, and others get.

Despite hopes CES 2022 would return to normal, the Omicron variant of the COVID virus started thwarting the organizer’s plans. Major companies started pulling out of the event over health concerns, and at least one CEO cancelled his plans to present a keynote.

The organizers are now cutting the conference short by one day, and taking additional steps to ensure everyone’s safety.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

Among the measures taken are proof of vaccination, mandatory masks, COVID test before entering the event, and PCR tests before attendees head home. Given how often events like CES have turned into superspreaders, it’s good to see the organizers taking the measures they are.