CES 2026: Startups Unveil AI-Powered Interactive Collectible Figurines

Animating the Shelf: AI’s Bold Leap into Collectible Culture at CES 2026

At the bustling halls of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where gadgets vie for attention amid flashing lights and eager crowds, two startups are quietly revolutionizing a niche corner of consumer tech: collectible figurines. HeyMates and Buddyo, emerging players in the AI space, are infusing artificial intelligence into beloved items like Funko Pops and Nintendo’s Amiibo, transforming static toys into interactive companions. This development isn’t just a gimmick; it signals a broader shift in how technology intersects with fandom and personal entertainment, potentially reshaping markets long dominated by traditional collectibles.

The concept is straightforward yet ingenious. HeyMates, founded by entrepreneur Olli, envisions a lineup of AI-powered figurines that chat, react, and even remember user interactions. Drawing inspiration from pop culture icons, these devices aim to blend physical collectibles with conversational AI, allowing fans to engage in dialogues with characters ranging from historical figures to superheroes. Meanwhile, Buddyo takes a complementary approach, offering a smart base that retrofits existing figurines with AI capabilities via NFC technology, complete with speakers, microphones, and visual feedback like emoji displays.

This innovation arrives at a time when AI is permeating every facet of daily life, from smart homes to personal assistants. At CES, amid announcements of advanced robots and intelligent appliances, these AI collectibles stand out for their focus on emotional engagement. They tap into the nostalgia of collecting while adding layers of interactivity that could extend the lifespan and appeal of physical merchandise in an increasingly digital world.

The Spark of Innovation: Startups Challenging Collectible Giants

HeyMates’ CEO, whose vision is detailed in a recent piece by The Verge, sees his company building “the next Funko Pops, but with AI.” The startup plans to license characters and celebrity likenesses, creating a ecosystem where figurines not only look the part but also embody the personality through large language models (LLMs). Imagine querying Albert Einstein about quantum physics or bantering with Darth Vader about galactic conquests—these interactions are powered by cloud-based AI that processes voice commands and generates responses in character.

Buddyo, on the other hand, positions itself as an enhancer rather than a replacement. As reported in the same Verge article, CEO Yijia Zhang, a self-proclaimed Nintendo superfan, designed the AI Pod to slot perfectly with Amiibo bases. Using NFC to identify the figurine, the pod activates a tailored chatbot, complete with wake words and themed responses. This modularity appeals to existing collectors, who can upgrade their shelves without discarding cherished items, potentially bridging the gap between vintage hobbies and cutting-edge tech.

Industry observers note that this timing is impeccable. Funko, the behemoth in vinyl figurines, has been expanding its portfolio with releases tied to franchises like Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, as highlighted in updates from License Global and Dungeons and Dragons Fan. Yet, sales have fluctuated, prompting questions about saturation. AI integration could reinvigorate the sector by adding value beyond aesthetics.

Technical Underpinnings: How AI Brings Figurines to Life

Delving deeper, the technology relies on a combination of hardware and software. Buddyo’s pod, for instance, incorporates microphones for voice input, speakers for output, and LED rings for visual cues, all synced via an app that leverages LLMs similar to those in chatbots like ChatGPT. This setup allows for contextual memory, where the figurine “remembers” past conversations, fostering a sense of companionship.

HeyMates goes a step further by designing proprietary figurines with embedded tech, potentially including motion sensors for reactive behaviors. Posts on X from tech enthusiasts at CES, such as those praising AI’s role in evolving collectibles, underscore the excitement around these features. One user noted the potential for “digital companions” that evolve fandom, echoing sentiments from broader discussions on platforms like X about AI trends at the show.

However, challenges abound. Privacy concerns loom large, as these devices process voice data, often transmitted to cloud servers. Startups must navigate data security regulations, ensuring compliance while maintaining seamless user experiences. Battery life and integration with smart home ecosystems also pose hurdles, as collectors expect durability without constant recharging.

Market Implications: Reshaping Fandom and Commerce

From a business perspective, this fusion of AI and collectibles could disrupt established players. Funko, with its recent announcements of music-themed Pops featuring artists like Reba McEntire and Tina Turner, as covered by The Music Universe, commands a loyal following. But AI entrants like HeyMates might siphon market share by offering premium, interactive versions that justify higher price points—potentially $50 to $100 per unit, compared to standard Pops at $10 to $20.

Nintendo’s Amiibo ecosystem, recently updated with compatibility for Animal Crossing: New Horizons as per GoNintendo, already incorporates NFC for in-game perks. Buddyo’s pod extends this to standalone interactions, possibly encouraging Nintendo to innovate further or partner with such startups. Analysts predict that if successful, these products could spawn a new category, blending toys, tech, and media licensing.

Moreover, the appeal extends beyond hardcore collectors. Casual users might find value in educational applications, like historical figures teaching facts, or therapeutic ones, such as motivational characters for mental health support. X posts from CES attendees highlight this versatility, with one describing AI plushies like Fuzozo as the “emotional evolution of cute collectibles,” suggesting a trend toward sentient companions.

Competitive Dynamics: Navigating a Crowded Field

Competition isn’t limited to these two; CES 2026 buzzed with AI toys, from waddling plushies to robotic companions, as noted in The Verge’s live coverage of the event. Yet, HeyMates and Buddyo differentiate by targeting the figurine niche, leveraging the $20 billion global collectibles market. Partnerships with IP holders will be crucial—securing rights to Marvel or Star Wars characters could catapult them to prominence.

Skeptics, however, question longevity. Will consumers tire of scripted responses, or will AI advancements keep interactions fresh? Integration with broader AI platforms, like those from Google or Nvidia showcased at CES, could enhance capabilities, such as real-time learning or multimodal inputs. X discussions reveal mixed sentiments, with some praising the innovation while others worry about over-reliance on AI in leisure activities.

Economically, production costs are a factor. Sourcing NFC chips and AI components amid supply chain fluctuations could inflate prices, but scaling might mitigate this. Startups like these often seek venture funding at events like CES, where investor interest in AI remains high, as evidenced by Arm’s predictions on physical AI trends in their X thread.

Consumer Perspectives: Adoption and Ethical Considerations

Early adopters at CES expressed enthusiasm, with demos drawing crowds eager to converse with prototypes. One attendee, per X posts, marveled at how Buddyo turned a dormant Amiibo into a chatty sidekick, enhancing desk setups for remote workers. This personal touch could drive adoption, especially among millennials and Gen Z, who blend nostalgia with tech-savvy lifestyles.

Ethically, the rise of AI collectibles raises questions about authenticity in fandom. Does chatting with an AI Darth Vader dilute the magic of imagination? Proponents argue it enriches engagement, much like how video games expanded storytelling. Regulatory scrutiny on AI ethics, including bias in responses, will influence development, ensuring diverse and inclusive interactions.

Looking ahead, success hinges on user feedback. Beta testing, as implied in startup announcements, will refine features like voice recognition accuracy and response variety. Integration with augmented reality could further evolve the experience, allowing virtual overlays on physical figurines.

Broader Industry Ripples: AI’s Expanding Reach

Beyond collectibles, this trend exemplifies AI’s infiltration into consumer goods. From smart flashlights at CES, as mentioned in The Verge’s coverage, to holographic displays, the show underscored intelligence in everyday objects. HeyMates and Buddyo embody this by animating inert items, potentially inspiring similar innovations in apparel or home decor.

For investors, the opportunity is ripe. The collectibles sector, buoyed by events like Comic-Con, could see AI as a growth driver, with projected revenues climbing as tech matures. Collaborations with giants like Funko or Nintendo might emerge, merging expertise in design and AI.

Ultimately, as CES 2026 wraps, these startups highlight a pivotal moment where AI meets cultural artifacts, promising a future where shelves come alive with conversation and personality. Whether this sparks a renaissance or fades as a novelty depends on execution, but the foundation laid here suggests a vibrant path forward for interactive entertainment.