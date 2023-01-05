CES 2023: Spotify Access Coming to the Android 13 Media Player

Google and Spotify are working together to improve the Android audio experience, integrating the streaming service with Android’s media player.

Spotify is the top streaming service, offering a wide array of content and features. Google clearly wants to tap into Spotify’s popularity and features, using it to improve the Android 13 media experience.

“With Android 13, we introduced a refreshed media player on your Android phone’s lock screen and notification section that allows you to quickly select which compatible Bluetooth or Chromecast built-in devices to play your content on (currently available with YouTube and YouTube Music),” writes Sandeep Chivukula, Director of Product Management, Android. “This year, we’re working closely with Spotify to enable their users to easily switch playback between any Spotify Connect device from Android’s media player.”

The integration will extend to better notifications that will help users easily transition from one device to another as they listen to their music.

“We’re also developing a way for your audio content to move with you throughout your day,” adds Chivukula. “Through notifications on your devices, you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home. As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device. We are working with Spotify and YouTube Music to use these notifications to help users enjoy the content they are streaming, on the most optimal device available to them.””