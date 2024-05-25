CEO of Google Competitor Trolls Google AI Overview

Perplexity.ai CEO Aravind Srinivas is having some fun at Google’s expense, trolling the company for its AI Overview responses.

AI Overview has been in the news for the wrong reasons as users have reported some bizarre answers from Google’s AI. For example, a query about pizza resulted in advice to use non-toxic glue in the sauce to prevent the cheese from sliding off. Still another response credits Batman as a deputized police officer.

Srinivas wasted not time tweeting his amusement at Google’s troubles over the pizza advice.

He also poked fun at the Batman description.

Google, like many Big Tech companies, is betting big on AI, promising it will revolutionize how people get information. Clearly, AI still has a way to go before it can be trusted to give accurate information.