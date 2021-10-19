CDW Buying Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion

CDW is expanding its services business, acquiring Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion to help build out its portfolio.

Sirius Computer Solutions provides secure mission-critical services to approximately 3,900 companies, ranging from mid to large-sized. The company generated $2.04 billion in net sales in 2020, although CDW says a combined company would have made some $20.5 billion in net sales during that time.

CDW, best known as a tech retailer, has been expanding its business, offering services to its customers. That goal makes Sirius Computer Solutions a natural fit for acquisition.

“As customers require increasingly complex and critical digital transformation initiatives, Sirius’ broad portfolio of world-class technology-based solutions and services-led approach will immediately add to our capabilities to meet this demand,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Combining our businesses will accelerate progress on our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our portfolio and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle. We look forward to welcoming the talented Sirius team and leveraging our common values and collective unparalleled expertise to deliver the best customer experience and create value for CDW shareholders.”