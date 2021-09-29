CBP Adopting Wickr, Amazon’s Encrypted Chat App

Amazon has scored a major contract with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), with the agency adopting Amazon’s Wickr platform.

Amazon purchased Wickr in June, filling a conspicuous hole in the company’s services. While Apple, Microsoft and Google all have popular messaging platforms, Amazon did not have a widely successful platform of its own.

Wickr is known as one of the most secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging apps on the market, making it a natural choice for government agencies.

According to Motherboard, the contract is “to renew and procure additional Wickr software licenses and professional support to deploy a secure instant messaging platform for multi-purpose applications across all CBP components.”

The CBP contract is early validation of Amazon’s purchase of the service.