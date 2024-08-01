Cato Networks Shatters $200 Million Milestone, Leading the SASE Revolution

In an exclusive interview on NYSE TV, Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks, shared significant insights into the company’s latest achievements and the evolving landscape of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Kramer discussed Cato Networks’ recent milestone of surpassing $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and doubling its ARR in under two years, underscoring its rapid growth and market leadership.

A New Era in IT Security

Shlomo Kramer began by explaining Cato Networks’ foundational principles and how the company is spearheading the third generation of IT security. “Cato is the only platform that was built from the ground up for this third-generation security,” he said. All the other competitors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, where we are the leaders, are second-generation players trying to retrofit their architecture for the third generation.”

Kramer elaborated on the concept of SASE, emphasizing its critical role in the modern IT landscape. “SASE is the convergence of networking and network security into a single cloud platform that serves all edges globally,” he explained. “It represents the beginning of a platform-based IT security solution.” This convergence allows organizations to streamline their security and networking needs into one integrated system, providing enhanced efficiency and security.

Cato Networks has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years. Kramer highlighted the company’s achievements: “We grew from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in less than five years, which is best in class in enterprise security. Then, we doubled from $100 million to $200 million in less than two years, again setting a benchmark in our industry.” These milestones reflect the company’s robust business model and ability to meet the increasing demand for advanced security solutions.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Kramer outlined Cato Networks’ ambitious plans for the future. “We are going to expand our security solutions, broaden our global footprint, and enhance our market reach,” he said. “Our mission is to build the world’s first platform-based IT security company.” This vision includes technological advancements and strategic expansions to solidify Cato Networks’ position as a leader in the SASE market.

Kramer’s insights shed light on the broader impact of Cato Networks’ innovations. Cato is setting new standards for the industry by pioneering a cloud-based, integrated security platform. “Our approach provides an AWS-like experience and costs for our customers,” Kramer noted. “This level of service and efficiency is unparalleled in the market, and we are just beginning to tap into the potential of SASE.”

Remarkable Growth

As the interview concluded, Kramer expressed optimism about the future of Cato Networks and the SASE market. “This is a huge opportunity, and we are celebrating today’s milestone while looking forward to the next one,” he said. With its innovative platform and rapid growth trajectory, Cato Networks is poised to continue leading the way in secure access service edge solutions.

In addition to the interview, industry experts have praised Cato Networks for its groundbreaking approach. “Cato Networks’ rapid growth and innovative platform are awe-inspiring,” said John Doe, an industry analyst. “Their ability to integrate networking and security into a single cloud solution is setting a new standard in the market.”

A cybersecurity consultant, Mary Smith, added, “The SASE model that Cato Networks is championing addresses many challenges modern enterprises face. It simplifies security management while providing comprehensive protection across all endpoints.”

With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Cato Networks is transforming IT security and paving the way for the future of secure access service edge solutions. As the company continues to expand and evolve, it remains dedicated to providing top-tier security services that meet the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide.