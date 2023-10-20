Casio Data Breach Exposes Customer Data In 149 Countries

Casio has suffered a major data breach, with bad actors making off with customer data from Japan and 148 additional countries.

According to an apology letter the company posted online, hackers breached the “development environment for ‘ClassPad.net,’ a web application managed and operated by Casio.” The issue stemmed from network security settings being disabled due to “operational error.”

The company listed the personal information that was accessed:

(1) customer name; (2) customer email address; (3) country/region of residence; (4) purchasing information (order details, payment method, license code, etc.); (5) service usage information (log data, nicknames, etc.)

All told, data from customers in 149 countries was accessed:

Customers in Japan 91,921 items belonging to customers, including individuals and 1,108 educational institution customers Customers outside Japan 35,049 items belonging to customers from 148 countries and regions

Casio says it will contact impacted customers and apologized for the issue