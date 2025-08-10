Car Hacking Flaws Exposed: Remote Access to Kia, Subaru Vehicles via VIN

In the rapidly evolving world of connected vehicles, a recent discovery has sent shockwaves through the automotive and cybersecurity sectors. Security researcher Eaton Zveare uncovered critical vulnerabilities in an unnamed carmaker’s centralized dealer web portal, allowing unauthorized access to customer accounts and remote control over vehicles. As detailed in a report from TechCrunch, Zveare demonstrated how these flaws could enable a hacker to remotely unlock cars, start engines, and even track locations from anywhere in the world, all without physical access to the vehicle.

The portal, designed for dealers to manage inventory and customer services, inadvertently exposed sensitive data including vehicle identification numbers (VINs), owner details, and command interfaces for connected features. Zveare, who responsibly disclosed the issues to the carmaker, explained that exploiting these weaknesses required minimal technical hurdles—often just knowledge of a target’s VIN or email—potentially affecting millions of vehicles equipped with telematics systems.

The Anatomy of the Vulnerability: How Web Portals Become Gateways to Exploitation

Industry experts point out that this incident echoes a pattern of web-based flaws plaguing automakers. For instance, similar vulnerabilities were exposed in Kia’s dealer portal last year, where researchers from SecurityWeek showed how attackers could hijack cars using only a license plate number. In that case, the bugs allowed remote door unlocking and engine starts in under 30 seconds, prompting Kia to issue urgent patches.

More recently, Subaru faced scrutiny in January when WIRED reported on flaws in its web system that not only permitted remote access but also revealed a year’s worth of location data for affected vehicles. Subaru’s response involved fixing the issues, yet it highlighted lingering concerns about employee access to tracking data, raising privacy alarms in an era of data-driven mobility.

Broader Implications for Automotive Cybersecurity: Lessons from Past Breaches

These recurring incidents underscore a systemic challenge: as cars integrate more internet-connected features like over-the-air updates and app-based controls, their web backends become prime targets. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from cybersecurity accounts, such as those echoing the TechCrunch findings, reflect growing public unease, with users debating the risks of “smart” vehicles turning into hacking liabilities. One prominent thread highlighted how such flaws could enable not just theft but also surveillance, amplifying calls for stricter regulations.

Automotive insiders argue that the root issue lies in legacy systems hastily adapted for digital services without robust security audits. VicOne, a cybersecurity firm specializing in vehicles, noted in a blog post last year that remote code execution vulnerabilities in automotive platforms demand continuous monitoring across software lifecycles, a lesson evidently unheeded in this latest case.

Industry Responses and Future Safeguards: Toward a More Secure Connected Fleet

The affected carmaker, per the TechCrunch account, acted swiftly to mitigate the flaws after Zveare’s disclosure, though details on the patch’s comprehensiveness remain sparse. This mirrors responses from prior cases, like Kia’s, where The Express Tribune reported on the exposure of millions of cars, leading to enhanced authentication protocols.

For industry leaders, the path forward involves adopting zero-trust architectures and AI-driven threat detection, as suggested by experts at Hacker News discussions. Yet, with vehicles increasingly resembling rolling computers, regulators like the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are pushing for mandatory cybersecurity standards. As one X post from a tech analyst put it, these breaches are “wake-up calls” for an industry where convenience often outpaces security.

The Human Element: Researchers and Ethical Hacking in the Spotlight

At the heart of these revelations are ethical hackers like Zveare, whose work exposes gaps before malicious actors do. His findings, shared via TechCrunch, build on a tradition seen in disclosures by researchers like Sam Curry, who detailed the Kia vulnerabilities on X, emphasizing the ease of exploitation. Such contributions are vital, yet they highlight the need for bug bounty programs—something more automakers are implementing to incentivize discoveries.

Ultimately, this vulnerability serves as a stark reminder that in the push for connected cars, security must be foundational. As breaches accumulate, from Subaru’s tracking issues reported by WIRED to this unnamed carmaker’s portal flaws, the sector faces mounting pressure to innovate defensively. Failure to do so could erode consumer trust, turning the dream of autonomous mobility into a nightmare of digital insecurity.