Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

EmergingTechnologiesUpdate

Canon Moves to Challenge ASML In Chipmaking Equipment

Canon is preparing to challenge Dutch company ASML with a new generation of nanoimprint lithography (NIL)....
Canon Moves to Challenge ASML In Chipmaking Equipment
Written by Staff
Saturday, October 14, 2023

    • Canon is preparing to challenge Dutch company ASML with a new generation of nanoimprint lithography (NIL).

    ASML currently has a stranglehold on the lithography machines used to etch circuits onto chips. According a press release, Canon has released the “FPA-1200NZ2C nanoimprint semiconductor manufacturing equipment.”

    Canon says its nanoimprint lithography (NIL) technology will soon be able to pattern 2nm chips:

    Canon’s NIL technology enables patterning with a minimum linewidth of 14 nm2, equivalent to the 5-nm-node3 required to produce most advanced logic semiconductors which are currently available. Furthermore, with further improvement of mask technology, NIL is expected to enable circuit patterning with a minimum linewidth of 10 nm, which corresponds to 2-nm-node.

    Canon clearly hopes to regain ground in the semiconductor industry and its new NIL technology may well be the key to doing that.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |