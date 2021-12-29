The Cannabis Job Market: A Growing Industry

The cannabis industry is growing in times when other industries are suffering. The pandemic saw many businesses close as stay at home orders kept people from visiting their usual stops. Businesses closing also led to many workers losing their jobs and having to search elsewhere for employment. With the wide variety of jobs available in the cannabis industry, thousands of people were able to find a position that was best for them.

The Upward Cannabis Job Trend

In 2020, cannabis employment exceeded that of many mainstream industries. More people were employed in the cannabis industry than in web development, engineering, or healthcare. This was important as 2020 saw the most jobs lost due to the pandemic and 77,300 people were able to be employed full-time in the cannabis industry. In 2021 legal cannabis supported over 300,00 jobs across the U.S! It is estimated that by 2025, the legal marijuana industry will employ up to 600,000 full-time workers in the many jobs it offers.

Some jobs in the cannabis industry require some sort of science background. The position of master extractor or extraction technician requires engineering and lab experience. These jobs oversee lab conditions and ensure that all machines are in working order and that products such as oils and concentrates are up to standard. People in these positions also have to maintain strict safety standards, potency, and regulatory compliance.

The position of master grower also requires some science background in horticulture or botany. These people manage large grow operations and ensure that the crops are being grown in the best ways they can be. There are jobs in trimming, harvesting, and cultivating that aid the master growers in the overall maintenance of crops but don’t require any specific scientific background. People in these positions are often recruited from lower paid cooks or dishwashers in the restaurant industry who are looking for new opportunities.

Retail Positions

Restaurant workers aren’t the only people who can find new opportunities in the cannabis industry, retail workers also often find positions within the cannabis industry. Dispensaries need receptionists and cashiers that greet customers, answer calls, and process final sales. They are also responsible for verifying prescriptions, identification, and eligibility for purchasing cannabis and cannabis related products. Retail workers have experience in this work, and often find a more welcoming and friendly environment when they make the transition to the cannabis industry.

In the wake of the pandemic, another job in the cannabis industry was created: marijuana courier. Many dispensaries began offering delivery when the stay at home orders were enforced. People who drove the deliveries out were able to make a wage through their work, but also were given the opportunity to make sales commissions and tips. This position was especially useful for people who were laid off from their jobs and just needed to find work for a short period until it was time to return to their original position.

All of these jobs can be easy to find on different cannabis job boards. In preparation for finding a job in the cannabis industry, it is important to read up on the history, social impacts, and medical benefits of marijuana. Employers in the cannabis industry are looking for professionals rather than enthusiasts! Learn more about the opportunities in the cannabis industry in the infographic below.