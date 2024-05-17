Canadian Intelligence Chief: China Using TikTok to Spy On Users Globally

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault is warning that China can use TikTok to spy on users around the world.

Director Vigneault made the comments in an interview with CBC News, mincing no words about the danger TikTok poses.

“My answer as director of [the Canadian Security Intelligence Service] is that there is a very clear strategy on the part of the government of China … to be able to acquire … personal information from anyone around the world,” said Director Vigneault in an interview with CBC’s The House.

“As an individual, I would say that I would absolutely not recommend someone have TikTok,” he added.

Director Vigneault went on to say that TikTok is clearly designed to make sure user data “is available to the government of China.”

“Most people can say, ‘Why is it a big deal for a teenager now to have their data [on TikTok]?’ Well in five years, in 10 years, that teenager will be a young adult, will be engaged in different activities around the world,” he told host Catherine Cullen.

“If you are, for whatever reason, getting in the crosshairs of the [People’s Republic of China], they will have a lot of information about you.”

TikTok has been under increasing scrutiny around the world over national security concerns. Parent company ByteDance was revealed to be using TikTok to surveil Forbes journalists, and multiple jurisdictions have banned the app from government devices.

The US has been among the countries taking it the furthest, recently passing a ban that will go into effect if ByteDance doesn’t find another owner for TikTok’s US operations.