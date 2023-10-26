Canadian Broadcasters Want Online News Act Expanded to Include Apple

Canadian broadcasters are calling for the government to expand the Online News Act to include Apple.

The Online News Act has been a controversial piece of legislation aimed at forcing Google and Meta to pay for the news content they link to. In response, Meta has blocked news from its platforms in Canada, and Google has threatened to do the same.

According to the National Post, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) want the law expanded to cover Apple and its Apple News service. The government says it is still working through the various proposals.

“As we’ve said all along, we are open to good and constructive ideas to improve the proposed framework. Our goal remains the same of creating fair deals directly between news organizations and tech giants that can and should contribute more,” said a spokesperson for Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge.