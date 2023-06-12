Canada’s Justin Trudeau Accuses Meta and Google of ‘Bullying Tactics’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had harsh words for Meta and Google, accusing the companies of “bullying tactics.”

Canada is working to pass a bill that would force tech companies to pay outlets for the news they link to or use. The companies have been pushing back, going so far as to threaten to block all news in Canada if the bill is passed. In fact, Meta has already started testing blocking measures.

Trudeau is not taking Meta and Google’s rhetoric or actions quietly.

“The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they’re resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way – it’s not going to work,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, according to Reuters.

While some compare Canada’s efforts to measures passed in Australia, measures Meta and Google eventually agreed to, Google told Reuters that Canada’s bill is much tougher.

“We’ve come to the table with reasonable and pragmatic solutions that would make the bill work the way it’s intended to and increase our investments in the Canadian news ecosystem,” said Google Spokesperson Shay Purdy.