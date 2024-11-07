Canada Orders TikTok to Shut Down In-Country Offices

Canada is cracking down on TikTok, ordering the company to shut down its offices within the country over national security concerns.

TikTok has faced ongoing national security concerns from governments around the world. Like all China-based companies, TikTok and parent ByteDance are required to assist Beijing with its surveillance efforts. While the company has tried to allay concerns, its own actions have continued to incriminate it, including ByteDance admitting it used TikTok to monitor Forbes journalists.

According to CBC News, Canada has decided the company poses too great a risk to allow it to continue to operate within the country. The outlet reports that the decision came as a result a national security review, as well as a recommendation from the country’s intelligence community.

“We came to the conclusion that these activities that were conducted in Canada by TikTok and their offices would be injurious to national security,” Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne told CBC News.

“I’m not at liberty to go into much detail, but I know Canadians would understand when you’re saying the government of Canada is taking measures to protect national security, that’s serious.”

While the government ordered the company to shut down its Canadian offices—in Toronto and Vancouver—it is not banning the use of TikTok.

“The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,” the government’s statement said.

“Obviously, parents and anyone who wants to use social platform should be mindful of the risk,” Champagne added.