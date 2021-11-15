Canada may finally ban Huawei from its 5G networks, the last of the Five Eyes countries to do so.

Huawei has been banned from participating in 5G networks in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Despite its allies doing so, Canada had signaled it would not necessarily follow the same course. The ruling Liberal government has been hesitant to ban Huawei, with Conservatives trying to pressure it to do so.

According to The Canadian Press, however, the government may finally be ready to ban the Chinese firm.

“However, in order to leverage this opportunity for economic growth through 5G, the safety and security of the technology must be ensured,” reads briefing notes prepared earlier this year for Bill Blair, when he was public safety minister.

“Incidents resulting from the exploitation of vulnerabilities by malicious actors will be more difficult to safeguard against, and could have a broader impact than in previous generations of wireless technology.”

Should Canada follow through on the ban, it would be another major hit to Huawei’s business.