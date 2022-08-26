California Votes to Ban New Gasoline Vehicle Sales by 2035

California has become the first state in the US to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles, effective 2035.

According to CNBC, the policy will not prevent owners from utilizing their existing gasoline vehicles, nor will it prevent people from buying and selling used models. Nonetheless, the law is the first to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles, marking the most aggressive shift toward hydrogen and electric vehicles (EVs) within the US.

As interim goals, California has stipulated that 35% of new vehicles be battery or hydrogen-powered by 2026 and 68% by 2030. At the same time, the rule would allow up to 20% plug-hybrid sales by 2035, despite such vehicles still having a gasoline engine.

While some are praising California for taking such a bold step, not everyone is convinced the state is taking the right path or that the infrastructure is ready to support a mass shift to EVs.

“It’s a worthy goal, but may be unrealistic given the charging infrastructure and likely increasing demand for power,” Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader—Cox Automotive brands, said in a statement to WPN.

” While it sounds good on paper, unless there is a stipulation that the power for those electric cars be generated by clean sources, it doesn’t really have teeth. A more graduated approach might be better. It’s concerning that the conversation seems to be an inflexible ‘all or nothing’ approach without fully knowing the impact of battery recycling on a mass scale, as well as the recycling of solar panels. What would it look like if we had a 50% mix of electric and gasoline? As electric cars get more and more affordable, the market will get California to a certain adoption rate organically.”