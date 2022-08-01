California, Texas, and New York Are the Best States for Remote Work

A new report sheds light on the state of remote work, with California, Texas, and New York topping the list of remote work states.

Remote work reached an all-time high during the pandemic. Even as things return to normal, hybrid and remote work are here to stay, with many companies embracing the change on a permanent basis. Despite the widespread transition to remote and hybrid work, some states are more favorable than others.

According to Coresignal, California leads the US in remote work, with more than 15% of the remote job market. Texas came in second with just under 10%, while New York came in third with a little more than 5%.

IT & Services, Internet, and Social Organization account for more than half of remote jobs. Given California’s status as the hub of the US tech industry, it’s unsurprising it came out on top. The same can be said of Texas, which has been working to establish itself as an alternative to California, with Tesla, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise all moving their headquarters from California to Texas. New York, of course, has always been another center of business and tech.

Remote Work Has Declined, but Outlook Remains Strong

Another interesting insight from Coresignal’s report is that remote work has dropped since the peak of the pandemic.

Remote jobs in the US reached their peak in late 2021, during the Delta surge, reaching approximately 16%. As the pandemic waned, remote jobs dropped to roughly 14.1% in early 2022.

The findings seem to indicate that, while remote work’s fortunes are closely tied to the pandemic, the trend is gaining enough traction that it will remain a long-term option. Despite the world largely returning to normal, remote work has only declined a couple of percentage points from its all-time high.