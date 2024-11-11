California Residents Will Soon Pay 65 Cents More Per Gallon For Gas

California residents are about to get an unwelcome surprise at the pump, with the price of gas going up 65 cents per gallon.

According to ABC7, California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Friday to tighten fuel standards in an effort to reduce pollution. A side effect, however, is that gas prices will rise as a result.

“We know that in order to be successful in addressing climate change, we must continue to reduce our fossil fuel consumption,” said Liane Randolph, CARB chairwoman.

The vote “lays out a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 that would also result in a 94% reduction in petroleum demand by 2045,” added Randolph.

California Senate Republicans have voiced their opposition to the vote.

“This is going to really negatively impact many millions of people here in California,” said Sen. Brian Jones. “And for this unelected board made up by a group of millionaires to even be considering raising our gas prices right now while Californian’s are struggling under the cost of living here in California, is unbelievable to me that we are even having this discussion.”

Individuals expressed their concerns over the vote, saying it will create unnecessary hardship on citizens at a time when budgets are already stretched thin. Some were also unhappy with what they perceived as an attempt to force them to abandon gasoline-powered vehicles in favor of EVs.

“To vote on it, to make it higher just doesn’t make sense, because we are already kind of getting by. A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck,” said Tanner Ramsey, a Bay Area driver.

“I’m kind of old school. I just like the gasoline better. Also range anxiety. I don’t want to have to worry about if I’m going on a trip six hours away, how many times I have to stop to charge when I can just fill up and be gone in five minutes,” Ramsey said.