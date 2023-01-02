California Landlord Sues Twitter for Not Paying Rent

California Property Trust is suing Twitter for $136,250, saying the company has stopped honoring its rental agreement.

Since buying the company, Elon Musk has been aggressively cutting costs and scaling back expenses. Unfortunately, one of the ways he has been doing that is by reneging on agreements and leaving bills unpaid.

According to Engadget, Twitter stopped paying rent, leaving California Property Trust little choice but to sue in order to get paid. This isn’t the only instance of Twitter defaulting on its rental agreements, with the company reportedly defaulting on agreements for all of its global offices.

Similarly, Twitter is also being sued for refusing to pay for charter flights Musk took in his first days at Twitter..

The news is just the latest example of Musk’s erratic behavior since taking over the social media company.