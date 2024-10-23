Bug Caused Some LinkedIn Accounts to Lose Followers

LinkedIn has revealed that a bug was responsible for some users losing connections and accounts, saying the bug has now been resolved.

The company’s status page first acknowledge the problem Tuesday.

Some members may be experiencing issues with their follower and connection count on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!

As of late Tuesday evening, the company’s status page said the issue had been resolved.

This has now been resolved and we’re back up and running. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks for your patience!

LinkedIn also posted about the issue on X.