Bud Light Eyes Sydney Sweeney for $10M Deal to Rebuild Conservative Appeal

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity endorsements and brand recovery strategies, Sydney Sweeney has emerged as a potential savior for Bud Light, the beleaguered beer brand still reeling from its 2023 controversy involving transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. According to recent reports, the actress, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” is being courted for a lucrative deal that could see her become the new face of the brand, potentially earning up to $10 million. This move comes as Anheuser-Busch InBev seeks to rebuild its image after a boycott that cost the company billions in sales and market share.

The controversy began in April 2023 when Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney for a promotional campaign, sparking backlash from conservative consumers who viewed it as an unwelcome foray into cultural politics. Sales plummeted by as much as 28% in the following months, and the brand has struggled to regain its footing despite subsequent marketing efforts. Now, with Sweeney—a 26-year-old star whose appeal spans demographics—entering the fray, industry insiders are buzzing about whether this could mark a turning point.

From Jeans Ad Backlash to Beer Brand Revival

Sweeney’s potential involvement follows her own brush with controversy in a recent American Eagle jeans advertisement, where she quipped about having “great jeans” in a nod to genetics, drawing accusations of promoting eugenics from progressive critics. As detailed in a Guardian article, the ad revealed her Republican voter registration, amplifying the political divide and turning her into a symbol for conservative supporters. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect this sentiment, with users praising her as a counterpoint to “woke” marketing, echoing the Bud Light fallout.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the jeans ad discourse, dragging Mulvaney back into the spotlight by calling the original Bud Light campaign the “worst ad ever,” as reported in Them.us. This intersection of politics and advertising underscores how brands like Bud Light are navigating a polarized consumer base, where endorsements can either alienate or energize key segments.

Financial Stakes and Marketing Calculus

The proposed deal, first highlighted in a Daily Mail Online report published on August 9, 2025, suggests Sweeney could command $10 million, a figure that aligns with her rising star power and the brand’s desperation for a reset. Marketing experts note that Bud Light’s parent company has already invested heavily in recovery, including partnerships with figures like comedian Shane Gillis and UFC events, but nothing has fully stemmed the losses. Anheuser-Busch’s stock has stabilized somewhat, yet sales remain down year-over-year, per industry analyses.

Drawing from X discussions, sentiment around Sweeney’s potential role is mixed but optimistic among conservatives; one viral post from Daily Mail US on August 9 amplified the $10 million rumor, garnering thousands of views and fueling speculation. Critics, however, warn that aligning with Sweeney—amid her jeans ad fallout—risks further alienating progressive drinkers, as explored in a New York Times piece labeling her projects as beacons for thorny discourse.

Lessons from Past Endorsements and Future Implications

Historically, Bud Light’s misstep with Mulvaney, which reportedly cost $185,000 according to leaks shared on X in 2023, serves as a cautionary tale in influencer marketing. Jennifer Sey, a former Levi Strauss executive, posted on X about the enduring damage, emphasizing that real-world sales recovery demands authenticity over agency-driven trends. For Sweeney, this deal could catapult her endorsement portfolio, already robust with brands like Miu Miu and Laneige, into the beer arena.

Yet, as Fox News compared her jeans campaign to Brooke Shields’ controversial 1980s Calvin Klein ads, the parallels highlight enduring tensions in advertising sexuality and politics. If Sweeney signs on, it might signal a broader shift toward “anti-woke” branding, but analysts caution that true revival requires more than a pretty face— it demands reconnecting with core consumers without igniting new boycotts.

Industry Ripples and Broader Brand Strategies

Beyond Bud Light, this saga reflects wider challenges in the beverage industry, where companies like Molson Coors have capitalized on Anheuser-Busch’s woes by boosting their own sales. Sweeney’s appeal, blending youthful glamour with perceived traditional values, could help Bud Light target millennials and Gen Z while appeasing older demographics alienated by the Mulvaney partnership.

Ultimately, as Times of India noted in its coverage of the “all hot girls vote GOP” meme surrounding Sweeney, the actress’s political leanings have become inextricable from her marketability. Whether this translates to beer sales remains uncertain, but with negotiations reportedly underway, the coming months could redefine celebrity-driven brand turnarounds in a divided America.