Brazil Fines Apple Nearly $2 Million Over Lack of iPhone Chargers

The Brazilian state of Sāo Paulo has fined apple $1.92 million over not including a charger with the iPhone 12.

Apple ships the iPhone 12 without a charger, citing the environmental impact of doing so. Eliminating chargers reduces the carbon footprint and reduces the number of rare-earth metals that must be mined. Apple also claims that most people have extra chargers laying around from generations of iPhones, eliminating the need for yet another one to be shipped.

Procon-SP, Sāo Paulo’s consumer protection agency, isn’t buying that argument, according to MacRumors. The agency fined Apple, while admonishing the company that it needed to follow Brazil’s laws.

The company is also being fined for misleading claims regarding the level of water resistance offered by the iPhones. While Apple has long-touted its phones’ water resistance, Procon-SP says some users were denied warranty repair for water damage.