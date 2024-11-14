Brave Updates Its VPN With New Features and Independent Audit

Brave, the maker of the Brave web browser and search engine, has announced a major update to its VPN, bringing a number of improvements, including an independent audit.

Brave has established itself as one of the leading privacy companies, with the Brave browser consistently ranking as one of the best out-the-box privacy-focused web browsers. Similarly, the company’s search engine has a focus on privacy and is one of the few search engines to use its own index, rather than relying on Google or Bing results.

The company also offers a paid VPN service, baked into its web browser. The company announced on its blog a host of improvements. One of the biggest improvements is additional servers around the world.

Brave VPN now offers hundreds of servers to choose from, across more than 40 countries and regions. Additionally, VPN users will also see a streamlined server-selection interface, allowing them to select a server down to the city level.

The company has also improved its subscription, covering up to 10 devices on a single subscription, up from five under the previous terms.

Brave is also touting its no-logs policy, as well as the fact that the VPN service it relies on has been independently audited, verifying its no-logs stance.

Brave VPN is powered by Guardian—providers of one of the best personal Firewall/VPN solutions on the market today—in close partnership with Brave’s engineering team. Brave VPN has never stored log files or used tracking cookies to provide the service—one of the great benefits of Brave VPN is we couldn’t store connection or browsing data, because we didn’t collect that data in the first place. Now, Guardian completed two important phases of work to add even more security to these policies: Phase two of an independent security audit (via Assured) The no-logs policy has now been verified by an independent third party Together, this work provides clear documentation of Guardian’s (and thus Brave’s) security, and even more trust in its service.

Brave already offered one of the best web browsers. With the improved features and security audit, the company has further solidified its position in the privacy and security space.