Brand Consistency and Hyper-Personalization for Your Business

Businesses should always be on the lookout for ways to keep their customers happy. If the customers are happy, engaged, and loyal, the business will do well. Two solid ways to do this is through brand consistency and hyper-specialization. Each of these are especially important today, where much of what a business does happens online.

Consistency, in this case, means that the business has a consistent appearance, message, and values across different platforms. Nowadays it’s important for a business to present the same across different social media platforms, advertisements, and websites. Imagine a brand which seems child friendly in some mediums but not others, that’s a big issue.

The Power of Brand Consistency

Businesses which have consistent brands report 10% greater revenue. This is a great positive for businesses, but the negatives of not having consistent branding is even worse. Unclear image, slower sale cycles, and less market leads are all downsides to inconsistent branding.

Of course these all make it clear branding is important, but likely even more important is hyper-personalization. Targeting is at the root of hyper-personalization, and that’s become an important and well used tool for any business. What makes hyper-personalization different is the use of browsing data, purchasing data, customer engagement, and AI powered statistics. In other words, hyper-personalization uses the internet to generate advanced statistics.

hyper-personalization is Companies that go use hyper-personalization to their customers report better results 86% of the time. A great example of a brand which hyper-specializes well is Netflix and any modern streaming platform. These platforms give people suggestions and a landing page to watch content form. These recommendations only get better year after year and keep people using Netflix.

Even for brands which can’t specialize in the ways Netflix or Spotify can, it’s still an important tool. Starbucks, for example, has a hyper-specialized app which helps to increase revenue. The coffee provided itself isn’t changing, just the way that Starbucks gets people to order. This is where most modern businesses can find a way to hyper-specialize.

Overall 90% of customers find personalized content, even for advertisements, more appealing. A company which offers hyper-specialized experiences is going to be vastly preferred over the average company. Advertising itself even shows this as more specialized ads are far more successful when reaching the right audience.

So it’s now clear that both brand consistency and hyper-personalization and are important tools for a businesses success. These can even be targeted together in many cases. Focusing on one’s brand overall will likely lead to consistency and specialization increases. Spotify, for example, is known as a trendy, and culturally-relevant app which is used to listen to and share music.

Spotify Wrapped is a great example of hyper-personalization. By showing the consumer how they use Spotify, they’re motivated to share and commit to it more in the future. Spotify’s logo and message has also remained the same across time and platforms. It helps people connect, it is cool to use, and it’s an easy way to listen to music.

Conclusion

It’s through the mastery of both of these aspects that Spotify is not only a well used but well liked platform. There are countless other examples, but that is the power of pairing brand consistency and hyper-specialization.