BP Strikes $100 Million Deal For Tesla Superchargers

BP, and its EV charging business bp pulse, has struck a $100 million deal with Tesla to purchase superchargers for deployment in its own charging network.

Tesla’s Superchargers are the gold standard in EV charging. While numerous automakers have struck deals to use the company’s existing network, BP is the first company to purchase Tesla’s chargers for an independent charging network.

BP will begin rollout in 2024, with plans to install the chargers at “TravelCenters of America, Thorntons, ampm; and Amoco, as well as at bp pulse’s large-scale Gigahub.” The first sites to get the new chargers will be in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Washington DC.

“Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla’s industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the US and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Richard Bartlett, global CEO of bp pulse. “Combined with our vast network of convenience and mobility sites on and off the highway, this collaboration with Tesla will bring fast and reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it.”

“This is another example of how bp pulse is collaborating with leaders across the industry, in areas including real estate, charging technology and automakers, to advance EV infrastructure growth across the US, and to deliver the fast and reliable charging experience we know our customers demand.” Said Sujay Sharma, CEO bp pulse Americas.” We remain open and committed to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders even further and we look forward to welcoming the growing number of EV drivers across the country to our network.”