Box Unveils Native E-Signature Capabilities

Box is rolling out native e-signature capabilities, in the form of Box Sign.

Box has been under increased pressure to improve its standing in the market. Unlike some of its competitors, Box has not experienced as much pandemic-fueled success as other cloud platforms, despite being the perfect platform for remote work.

The company is rolling out Box Sign, in an effort to help grow its reach. The new feature is based on the company’s SignRequest acquisition in February. The native e-signature features will be included in all business plans.

“Every day, more transactions are moving from paper-based manual workflows to the cloud, and we will only see this trend accelerate as companies shift to a hybrid work environment,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content — at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.”