Box Integrates With Microsoft 365 Copilot

Box announced a new integration with Microsoft services, bringing the power of Microsoft 365 Copilot to Box customers.

Box is one of the leading cloud storage providers, giving customers the ability to manage their content and integrate with a range of industry-leading apps. The latest integration is a plugin that will allow customers to use Microsoft 365 Copilot with their files on Box.

“We’re at the start of a new era in software driven by breakthroughs in AI, and nowhere is the potential impact greater than in enterprise content,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “We recently announced Box AI to combine foundational AI models with content stored in Box to unlock the value of this content and make every person in a company smarter and more productive. Integrating with Microsoft 365 Copilot is a natural extension of our AI strategy, and our existing collaboration will allow joint customers to use Box and Microsoft 365 Copilot together seamlessly. We are excited to provide continued support to our joint customers to unlock new levels of productivity and transform the way work gets done.”

“We are at an extraordinary moment in the technology landscape, where AI is reshaping industries and transforming how we work,” said Srini Raghavan, VP of Product Management for Microsoft Teams Ecosystem. “Through expanded integrations between Microsoft 365 with Box, we are bringing new tools and capabilities to our customers to enhance productivity and collaboration.”

Box says the integration will allow users to do the following: