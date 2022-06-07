Box for Salesforce Updated to Provide Box Sign Digital Transaction Processes

Box has announced an update to its Box for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange, bringing Box Sign functionality.

Box is one of the leading cloud storage platforms and has been moving into the digital signature market with its Box Sign service. The company’s latest update brings the power of Box Sign to AppExchange customers.

The global pandemic greatly sped up the transition to digital documents, with remote teams needing a way to handle agreements and digital signatures. Box first entered the market in mid-2021, building its product on its SignRequest acquisition earlier that year. Since then, the company has been gaining customers and competing with existing players in the market, such as DocuSign and Adobe.

Read More: COVID Accelerated Digital Transformation, Says DocuSign CEO

“From streamlining customer relationships to closing deals from anywhere, we are excited to fuel growth for our customers,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “The innovation we are delivering today helps end-users work more fluidly with their Box content right from within Salesforce and gives developers additional flexibility to support a wide range of business processes. We are only scratching the surface of what Box and Salesforce can do together for customers, so you can expect to see even more developments between our two platforms in the future.”

For its part, Salesforce welcomed the new update and what it means for AppExchange customers.

“We are excited that Box is continuing to innovate on AppExchange to help our hundreds of joint customers move their critical business process to the cloud,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “Digitizing transactions is a critical step in the process and with Box Sign for Salesforce, Box is simplifying the execution of documents from anywhere in a cost-effective way. AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”