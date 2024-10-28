Box and AWS Partner On Generative AI for the Enterprise

Box and AWS are partnering to give organizations the ability to build generative AI apps by combining their Box-hosted data with Amazon Bedrock and its AI models.

Amazon Bedrock, with Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan AI models, will be available within Box AI. Organizations will also be able to connect their Box data with Amazon Q business to gain even more insights. The companies say the combination of Amazon Q and Box will “unlock new insights” and enabled a wealth of content and workflow improvements for multiple industries.

Financial services firms can boost fraud detection, automate compliance checks, and gain real-time insights to enhance risk management, investment strategies, and regulatory reporting;

Media and Entertainment companies can speed up post-production by automating subtitling, editing suggestions, and compliance checks, enhancing efficiency in content creation;

Law firms can accelerate legal document review, rapidly extracting key information to reduce the time and cost involved in document discovery and contract analysis knowing AWS and Box are providing the highest levels of security with these latest integrations;

0 Nonprofit organizations can rapidly analyze massive volumes of reports, public records, and field notes to drive faster decision-making, strengthen policy development, and deliver more effective public services; Life sciences organizations can use generative AI on AWS and Box to securely extract critical insights from unstructured data, such as clinical research, to accelerate the drug development process.

Customers will have access to permission controls that ensure AI models and users only access specific data.

“Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI,” said Ben Kus, CTO at Box. “This is why we are partnering with AWS to integrate industry-leading AI models in Box AI and revolutionize the way organizations apply intelligence to their content. This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in Box.”

“AWS and Box both recognize that the key for companies to realize the greatest value from generative AI is the ability to simply and securely leverage their own data and content,” said Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI at AWS. “Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data. The result will be new capabilities that will unlock innovation for industries, companies, and people around the world.”

“Organizations are sitting on goldmines of proprietary content that can be transformed by AI. Claude’s advanced capabilities, combined with Box through Amazon Bedrock, enable organizations to transform how they work – from instantly extracting insights to automating complex document workflows,” said Dan Rosenthal, VP of Global Partnerships at Anthropic. “We don’t train our generative models on prompts and outputs, which means companies can feel confident using Claude to help turn mountains of static information into actionable intelligence, while maintaining the security and accuracy enterprises demand.”

The latest collaboration builds on a decade-long relationship between the two companies, providing Box customers with important tools to get the most from their data.