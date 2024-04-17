Boston Dynamics Says Farewell to Its Atlas Robot

Boston Dynamics is bidding farewell to its Atlas humanoid robot, the same robot that captured the public’s imagination with its impressive dance routines.

Boston Dynamics is one of the leading robotics firms, and was recently acquired by Hyundai. Despite impressive performance and acrobatics, the company announced in a YouTube video that it was retiring Atlas.

The company didn’t given any explanation or reason for the decision. Given Atlas’ industry-leading design, however, it’s unlikely the company ended the project because of any fault with the robot’s design.

More than likely, Atlas is probably being replaced with an updated and improved version, a theory supported by the closing line of the video: “‘Til we meet again, Atlas.”