Bosses Can No Longer Text Employees After Hours in Portugal

Portugal has taken a major step toward protecting remote workers, making it illegal for employers to text employees after hours.

The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation and the move toward remote work. While many employees have embraced the change, and don’t want to go back to the office, working from home has blurred the line between personal and professional life. This, in turn, has negatively impacted quality of life for many workers.

Portugal has taken a major step to help improve remote workers’ quality of life, making it illegal for employers to text them after work, according to Vice.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated,” said Portugal’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho.