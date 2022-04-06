Boeing Goes Multicloud, Choosing Top Three Providers

Boeing is increasing its investment in its cloud infrastructure, tapping the top three providers for a multicloud approach.

AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud are the top three players in the cloud market, and it appears Boeing wants to work with all of them, rather than going all-in on a single one. The company “announced a significant investment” today, expanding its existing relationships with each of the companies.

“These partnerships will strengthen our ability to test a system – or an aircraft – hundreds of times using digital twin technology before it is deployed,” said Susan Doniz, Boeing chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics. “Our partners will help Boeing take advantage of the best the industry has to offer while enabling employees to tap into leading tools, training and experts to improve skills and learn new ones.”

While many companies choose to build their business around a single cloud provider, many experts believe multicloud deployments are the future of the industry, and offer the best combination of reliability and scalability.

Boeing seems to agree, citing their belief that a multicloud approach is critical to the company’s success and sustainability.

“No one company or industry can ensure a sustainable future alone,” said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. “We’re grateful to partner with technology leaders like AWS, Google, and Microsoft, who share our commitment to reducing carbon emissions.”