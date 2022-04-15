BMW CEO Not a Fan of EV-Only Strategies

Automakers may be racing to transition to electric vehicles (EVs), but BMW CEO Oliver Zipse isn’t a fan of that approach.

Many automakers, from Subaru to Bentley, have committed to EV-only lineups within the next decade or so, but Zipse believes an EV-only strategy may leave automakers vulnerable. In particular, he has concerns the various components required for EV production are under the control of just a few countries, most notably China.

“When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries,” Zipse said, according to Reuters.

“If someone cannot buy an EV for some reason but needs a car, would you rather propose he continues to drive his old car forever? If you are not selling combustion engines anymore, someone else will,” said Zipse.

Instead of EV-only, Zipse is a fan of highly efficient combustion engines, which he believes are both environmentally responsible and more viable financially.