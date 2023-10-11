Bluesky Gets Some Welcome Security Upgrades

Bluesky, the X competitor backed by Jack Dorsey, has released an update that brings some welcome security features.

According to TechCrunch, version 1.52 brings email verification, as well as warnings when a user receives a misleading or malicious link.

The update also brings other features, including improved suggestions that prioritize followed people and accounts. Users will also be able to quickly switch between multiple accounts by long-pressing their profile picture. The Android image viewer is also improved, with the ability to pan and zoom.

As TechCrunch points out, the new features are an important step in Bluesky’s evolution as the platform tries to compete with bigger rivals.